Information session on orphan oil and gas sites

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Oil and Gas Commission (BCOGC) is hosting an informational session in Fort St. John for land owners with orphaned oil and gas sites.
The session is taking place in March to inform landowners who may have orphaned oil and gas sites on their property about the Orphan Site Restoration process.
Residents will also learn about how work has progressed in the Peace River region and be able to ask questions regarding the restoration process.
According to the BCOGC, an orphaned oil and gas site is the site of any well, facilities, pipelines, or other oil and gas-related structures where the company has declared bankruptcy or cannot be located.
The BCOGC has a six-step process for the removal and reclamation of orphaned sites which the commission said can be hazardous to the environment.
A full map of recorded orphaned sites can be accessed on BCOGC’s website.
The informational session will be held at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre on March 1st, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information or to pre-submit questions, contact BCOGC at [email protected] or by calling 250-794-5200.
