Fort St. John mayor ‘pleased’ with province’s $1B announcement for B.C. municipalities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John Mayor Lilia Hansen said she was pleased to hear of the province’s announcement on Friday of $1-billion being made available for all B.C. municipalities.
“I’m eagerly awaiting funding details and confirmation of allotment, which will be based on a funding formula,” Hansen said.
“Once the grant amount is known, council will consider options for the best use, based on our community’s priorities.”
The Growing Communities Fund will provide grants to all 188 municipalities and regional districts in B.C. to meet their community’s demands for infrastructure or amenities, such as recreation facilities, parks, and other community infrastructure.
“The importance and value of today’s announced Growing Communities Fund cannot be understated in support of building stronger B.C. communities and services,” Hansen said.
According to B.C.’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs, communities across the province are growing quickly, with record numbers of people moving to B.C.
The funds will be distributed by the end of March 2023 and were set aside in the provincial budget surplus, estimated at $5.7 billion last fall.
In 2021, 21,465 residents called the Energetic City home, a 5.9 per cent increase from 2016.
Dawson Creek’s population went up 1.2 per cent to 12,323 residents in 2021 from 12,178 in 2016.
The ministry said it would formally contact local governments at the end of March with their funding allocation.
With files from The Canadian Press
