Epscan mourns the loss of its founder

Donald Stirling, the founder and president of Epscan Industries, passed away on February 7th, 2023, at the age of 70.
By Dawson Creek February 10, 2023
A picture of three men dressed in suits on green grass with trees in the background.
Donald Stirling pictured in the middle. (Donald Stirling, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Donald Stirling, the founder and president of Epscan Industries, passed away on February 7th, 2023, at the age of 70.

The obituary from Hamres Funeral said Donald, or Don, was larger than life and impacted those who knew him in many ways.

“He was an outstanding father, grandfather, Freemason, businessman, mentor and friend. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him,” said Don’s obituary.

Don started Epscan with Bob Churchill and Earl Simms in 1977 when they noticed a need for the trio’s skilled work.

Don’s sons, Shane and Dustin Stirling,  joined the management team in 2007 as Epscan grew as a company while keeping the personal, small-business feeling.

In 2019, Epscan celebrated its 40th year serving the Peace River region.

Information on a celebration of life will be coming in the following weeks.

The family has requested donations can be made to Gizeh Shriners of B.C., which “provide access to exceptional pediatric care based on medical need, not a family’s ability to pay.”

Many have shared their condolences on Hamres’ website, and six trees so far will be planted in Don’s memory.

