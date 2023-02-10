Ceramic art comes to life at Peace Gallery North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Inspired by Elaine Brewer-White exhibit is now open at Peace Gallery North, featuring the ceramic creations of the North Peace Potters’ Guild.
With over 35 years of experience, Brewer-White is a clay and pottery artist from the Lower Mainland. The artist visited Peace Gallery North to provide a workshop for the potter’s guild last year.
Peace Gallery North curator Florencia Ormeno said some of the works on display in the exhibit are the result of the workshop with Brewer-White.
“They developed couches,” said Ormeno.
“You can see couches with animals, couches with humans.”
The exhibit features a variety of different ceramic mediums – from watercolour to raku.
According to Ormeno, some of the pieces on display took months to create.
“It’s a long process, so you can come and cherish all the hard work they did,” said Ormeno.
Inspired by Elaine Brewer-White is now open to the public and will be on display at Peace Gallery North until February 25th.
