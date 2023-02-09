WANTED: Jorja-Joe Kelly

The Fort St. John RCMP requests the public’s assistance locating Jorja-Joe Kelly.
By News February 9, 2023

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jorja-Joe Kelly.

Kelly is wanted on warrants including possession of a controlled substance, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of obstructing a peace officer, three counts of breach of release order and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police describe Kelly as 5 foot 1 inch tall, 100 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If anyone has information on Kelly’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

