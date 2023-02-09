Police watchdog called in to investigate fatal shooting on Granville Street Bridge

By BC Stories February 9, 2023

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called in following a fatal police-involved shooting in Vancouver.

Vancouver police say they received a 911 call around 6:45 p.m. about a person acting erratically on the Granville Street Bridge.

Police say when they arrived, there was an altercation between a man and officers.

The man was shot and killed by police.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office has invoked its mandate, and has taken over the investigation.

No other details have been released. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press

