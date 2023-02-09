Major drug trafficking bust in Peace region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — An eight-month-long investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) led to a large seizure of drugs, firearms, and cash in the Peace region.
The investigation began in June 2022 with CFSEU-BC’s North District team cooperating with police in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Fort Nelson.
Investigators were led to individuals believed to be involved in a large-scale drug trafficking operation based in northern B.C.
Throughout the investigation, 23 people have been arrested and released, pending charge approval and the judicial process.
During the investigation, CFSEU-BC executed 13 search warrants between October 13th, 2022, and January 23rd, 2023, in several communities across the Peace River region.
Police seized the following items during these searches (amounts are approximate):
- 10 kilograms of cocaine
- 3 kilograms of methamphetamine
- 3 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms
- 17 kilograms of marijuana
- Cocaine press
- 3,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes
- $165,000 Canadian currency
- Eight handguns
- 16 long guns
- Eight shotguns
- Two collapsible rifles
- Tasers
- Brass knuckles
- Two sets of body armor
- 2016 Dodge Ram Crew Cab
- 2017 Jaguar F-Pace
- 2020 GMC AT4 pickup truck
- 2004 Chevrolet Corvette
- Various drug trafficking items and paraphernalia
Cpl. Madonna Sanderson of the RCMP said these arrests made a “significant disruption” to organized crime in the region.
“CFSEU-BC brings the necessary resources and skill set to ensure detachments are supported in any efforts to tackle large-scale drug trafficking operations.”
Police said the investigation continues as investigators prepare disclosure documents for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada to support the charge approval process.
The CFSEU-BC would like to thank the Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Fort Nelson RCMP detachments for their help in the investigation.
To read the full CFSEU-BC release, visit their website.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!