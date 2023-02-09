Local RCMP looking for A&W thief

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a commercial break and enter at the A&W in Fort St. John on Monday.
Front-line officers attended and learned that at approximately 3:20 a.m., a single individual broke into the east side of the building, stole two cash registers and left the same way they entered.
The suspect is described as wearing a blue winter coat, blue jeans, blue runners, and a dark blue backpack. They were carrying two stolen cash registers in a light blue bag.
“If anyone observed the individual or has dash cam video of the area from around that time and location, please contact police,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP.
The local RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the detachment in Fort St. John at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!