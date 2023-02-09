Local firefighters involved in Burn Awareness Week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The local fire department is focusing on burn prevention this week.
International Burn Awareness Week runs from February 5th to 11th, and is primarily ran by the Burn Fund, which helps families affected by burn injuries access medical care.
“We got approximately 150 patients with new burn injuries that are treated in the BC Children’s Hospital each year,” said Alyn Stobbe, the fire inspector for the City of Fort St. John Fire Department.
Of those children, 78 per cent of burn injuries happen to those under five.
Stobbe said toddlers learn by touch, and “they just don’t know enough, so they’re relying on us, the adults, to protect them.”
Scald burns, in particular, account for 70 per cent of all burns in children.
Stobbe explained that hot liquids, steam or bath water most often cause scalds.
He recommends keeping the kitchen a child and pet-free zone to avoid burns.
Stobbe also recommends making sure there are lids on hot liquid containers and keeping cups away from the edges of tables or counters so young children can’t reach them.
For more information on the Burn Fund and burn prevention, visit Burn Fund BC’s website.
The entire community round-up, where Stobbe also talks about road safety and walking safety, can be viewed below:
