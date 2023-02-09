Lantern Parade to precede Impulse opening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A lantern parade will lead to the official opening of the Impulse art installation on Saturday at 6 p.m.
On February 4th, the Fort St. John Arts Council hosted two lantern-making workshops at the North Peace Cultural Centre, and on February 11th, they will return to the lanterns made to add lights and sticks.
Rosemary Landry, president of the arts council, said there weren’t many children that attended, but quite a few adults. Around 39 different lanterns were created.
She explained the lanterns consist of cardboard and tissue paper surrounding balloons.
Landry said the next step in the project will be at 5 p.m. at the Cultural Centre on February 11th to finish the lanterns before the group will parade across the street to be included in the opening ceremonies of Impulse.
Also taking place on Saturday is the Chocolate Festival inside the North Peace Cultural Centre and the Queen of Hearts Pride Dance at the Pomeroy Hotel.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!