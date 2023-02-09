Freezing rain warning issued for Peace River region

Environment Canada has issued a freezing warning for the B.C. Peace River region from Thursday night until Friday morning.
A map showing the area affected by the freezing rain, most of the Peace region.
Area affected by the freezing rain. (Environment Canada)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a freezing warning for the B.C. Peace River region from Thursday night until Friday morning.

According to Environment Canada, a frontal system will bring snow, rain and freezing rain, with precipitation lessening as the storm passes on Friday morning.

Environment Canada said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy.

The government agency recommends slowing down when driving in slippery conditions and watching for tailgate lights ahead to follow at a safe distance.

Drivers are advised to be prepared to adjust their driving habits to changing road conditions.

