Bert Bowes honours former students with Wall of Fame

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Bert Bowes Middle School has honoured three former students by showcasing their accomplishments in the Bert Bowes Wall of Fame.
The new Wall of Fame was unveiled outside the school’s gymnasium earlier this week. So far, the wall features downhill ice cross skater Adam Horst, Paralympic basketball player Bo Hedges, and Team Canada volleyball player Dana Cranston, and will showcase more alums in the future.
According to Bert Bowes principal Jason Gill, the “driving force” behind the Wall of Fame was Christine Sutherland, who is currently working with Hedges to create a documentary focused on the wheelchair basketball star’s journey.
“She [Sutherland] wanted to see this happen,” said Gill.
“I asked some of our facilities people, and before we knew it, we had a cabinet and a few sponsors that provided some funding to get some of the materials put together and get it all sealed up.”
Gill added that although it appears to be athletically focused at this time, the Wall of Fame will recognize the accomplishments of “any alumni who have done anything.”
“There’s a lot of former students who went off to do some pretty neat things,” said Gill.
“We’ve got local talents like Naomi Shore and Lorissa Scriven, both musicians. And Justin Volz, who is a competitive bull rider, I believe. Over the next while, we will continue to add to it.”
Gill believes honouring former students with the Wall of Fame is a great way to give current students something to aspire to.
“These inductees – they’ve got lots of challenges they faced over the years and lots of opportunities they were presented with,” said Gill.
“I think anytime we can show kids that there are some amazing things they can do out there and aspire to their own level of greatness – it’s important for kids to see that and to reach for their dreams, whatever they may be.”
Gill thanked Sutherland and Hedges for coming forward with the idea to create the Bert Bowes Wall of Fame.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!