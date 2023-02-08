WestJet pulling services from Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — WestJet is pulling its services from the Dawson Creek Regional Airport.
As of March 1st, 2023, WestJet will no longer be flying into or out of the airport at 80 Vic Turner Airport Road, according to the City of Dawson Creek.
The city said it remains committed to the airport as a fully-equipped facility for commercial and private partners, such as Medical Air Service Worldwide air ambulances.
“Although disappointed by the announcement, we would like to thank WestJet for their attempts in making this work, especially during the tough times this industry has had. We wish them all the best in the future,” said Dawson Creek Mayor Darcy Dober.
The city is reportedly discussing how to develop new services and usage agreements.
