Low job growth predicted for northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The latest British Columbia Labour Market Forecast predicts low job growth for northeast B.C. in coming years.
While B.C. as a whole will see a job growth rate of 1.3 per cent between 2022 and 2027, the northeast region is only expected to see an increase of 0.5 per cent every year until 2032.
The report predicts that 9,700 jobs will become available in the northeast region over the next ten years.
Approximately 20 per cent of those jobs will come from economic growth, while the rest are predicted to come from replacing existing jobs.
According to the report, the industries in northeast B.C. expected to grow the most are nursing and residential care, fishing, hunting, trapping, online shopping, private and trades education, telecommunication, and postal service couriers and messengers.
The top ten industries by job openings in northeast B.C. over the next ten years are:
- Specialty trade contractors: 980 predicted job openings
- Support activities for mining and oil and gas extraction: 680 predicted job openings
- Other retail trade: 610 predicted job openings
- Oil and gas extraction: 580 predicted job openings
- Heavy and civil engineering construction: 570 predicted job openings
- Personal, non-automotive repair, and non-profit services: 500 predicted job openings
- Nursing and residential care facilities: 480 predicted job openings
- Truck transportation and support activities: 460 predicted job openings
- Utilities: 390 predicted job openings
- Food services and drinking places: 360 predicted job openings
The British Columbia Labour Market Forecast is a ten-year look ahead at the expected supply and demand for labour in the province put together by the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.
The full report can be read below:
