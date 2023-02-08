Crystal Cup registration deadline is Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Team registration for the Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Tournament is coming to a close soon.
Registration for all teams, including those entering with Crystal, Diamond, or Platinum sponsorship team entries, must be completed by February 10th, 2023.
Event organizer Neil Evans said they had put a softer deadline in place in the past, but due to complex scheduling and needing to order permanent boards for teams ahead of time, it is a hard deadline this year.
“We will not be accepting anything past Friday evening,” Evans said.
The Crystal Cup 2023 will be held from February 24th to 26th, and preparations for the event have been going smoothly.
Registration packages for the Crystal Cup can be picked up at Ernie’s Sports in the Totem Mall or on the Crystal Cup’s website.
Watch the Moose FM interview with Neil Evans below:
