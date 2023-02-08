Community Roundup: Burn Awareness Week

Spencer was live with Alyn Stobbe with the FSJ Fire Department to talk about burn awareness week which is on until February 11th.
By Community Roundup February 8, 2023

Spencer was live with Alyn Stobbe with the FSJ Fire Department to talk about burn awareness week which is on until February 11th. We chat about how you can avoid scalds and burns, as well as cover some general fire prevention tips.

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

This episode originally aired on February 8, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on InstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Most Recent Stories

Get the News in Your Inbox Daily!

Powered by:

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top