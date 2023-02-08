Chocolate Festival now free event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Chocolate Festival taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Saturday is now free.
Oliver Hachmeister, the operations manager at the cultural centre, said the North Peace Cultural Society decided to make the festival free to support the City of Fort St. John in hosting the Impulse art installation across the street.
“So when people are out there enjoying the installation of the LED teeter totters, they can come over here, get some hot chocolate, taste some chocolate and listen to some live music,” Hachmeister explained.
Though there will no longer be a live or silent auction, there will still be a chance to taste the chocolate baking of those in the Energetic City, Hachmeister said.
The society is still accepting samples of chocolate recipes from residents.
To arrange drop-off, contact the cultural centre box office at 250-785-1992.
