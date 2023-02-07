Vancouver group Skinny Puppy announce final tour dates in North America

VANCOUVER — Canadian industrial rockers Skinny Puppy are embarking on what they are calling their final tour for their 40th anniversary.
The Vancouver-bred group shared the news on social media along with North America tour dates starting in April.
The group says in the post they are excited to perform their “best shows” for fans as part of their farewell tour.
Skinny Puppy formed in 1982 and have released 13 albums since then.
The group disbanded in the ’90s and reunited in the early 2000s.
Canadian stops for the tour include Montreal and Toronto. A date for Vancouver has yet to be announced.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.
The Canadian Press
