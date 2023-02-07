Legion raising funds for local diagnosed with cancer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The local legion is raising funds for one of its own after he was diagnosed with lip cancer.
George Malcolm Crummey, a Fort St. John resident since 1997, was recently diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.
Kelly Smith-White, general manager and event coordinator of the Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion, said Crummey has been involved with the legion extensively over the years.
“He’s been Santa Clause through Christmas events, volunteered on many occasions and been a very positive support for networking within our community for the Legion, too,” Smith-White said.
She described Crummey as a compassionate person with a great family.
The Legion is accepting donations for Crummey for his medical expenses until the end of April through e-transfer or in person by cheque or cash.
E-transfers can be sent to [email protected], or cash or a cheque can be dropped off at the local legion located at 10103 105th Avenue in Fort St. John during business hours.
The legion is open from Wednesday to Saturday; on Wednesday and Thursday, it is open at 3 p.m.; on Friday, it is open at 2 p.m.; on Saturday, it is open at 1 p.m.
Smith-White said they are also looking for donations for a silent auction they are planning for the end of April. Tickets for this event will likely go on sale in mid-March.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 250-785-3917 during business hours.
