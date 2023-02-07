Highway 97 open after brief shut down

A shut down on Highway 97 south of Chetwynd caused by a vehicle incident has been cleared.
By News February 7, 2023
A highway in the winter lined with pine trees.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A closure on Highway 97 caused by a vehicle incident has been cleared.

According to Drive BC, the incident occurred between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road, around 25 kilometres south of Chetwynd. 

The highway was closed on Tuesday afternoon from 1:09 p.m. until 2:20 p.m. where traffic was closed for both directions with no detour.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to the RCMP for information regarding the vehicle incident but has received no response.

For updates and information on highway closures in B.C., visit Drive BC’s website

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

