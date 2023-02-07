Highway 97 open after brief shut down

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A closure on Highway 97 caused by a vehicle incident has been cleared.
According to Drive BC, the incident occurred between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road, around 25 kilometres south of Chetwynd.
The highway was closed on Tuesday afternoon from 1:09 p.m. until 2:20 p.m. where traffic was closed for both directions with no detour.
Energeticcity.ca reached out to the RCMP for information regarding the vehicle incident but has received no response.
For updates and information on highway closures in B.C., visit Drive BC’s website.
