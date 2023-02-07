Fort St. John holding winter photo contest

Local photographers can flex their skills in a photo contest organized by the City of Fort St. John’s recreation department.
By News February 7, 2023
Ice on a parking lot with gravel on it.
Ice in a parking lot. (Shailynn Foster, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local photographers can flex their skills in a photo contest organized by the City of Fort St. John’s recreation department.

The contest features a new theme each week of February.

The theme for the first week of February is “Macro (close-up) Shots of Nature,” followed by “Frozen,” when photographers are encouraged to take pictures of frozen lakes, puddles or other icy surfaces. A new theme is revealed at the beginning of each week at City of Fort St. John Recreation on Facebook.

Photos can be submitted by emailing  [email protected] or by commenting on a Facebook post from the city’s recreation department. Only one picture per week will be accepted per person.

Recreation staff will select three winners who will receive a winter prize pack. 

The grand prize winner will have their photo turned into a winter puzzle, and 

The winners will be announced on March 1st, 2023.

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

