Fort St. John holding winter photo contest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local photographers can flex their skills in a photo contest organized by the City of Fort St. John’s recreation department.
The contest features a new theme each week of February.
The theme for the first week of February is “Macro (close-up) Shots of Nature,” followed by “Frozen,” when photographers are encouraged to take pictures of frozen lakes, puddles or other icy surfaces. A new theme is revealed at the beginning of each week at City of Fort St. John Recreation on Facebook.
Photos can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or by commenting on a Facebook post from the city’s recreation department. Only one picture per week will be accepted per person.
Recreation staff will select three winners who will receive a winter prize pack.
The grand prize winner will have their photo turned into a winter puzzle, and
The winners will be announced on March 1st, 2023.
