Dawson Creek RCMP raising awareness of child abuse

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek police are ensuring the community is familiar with the importance of reporting suspected child abuse.
“Children and youth are particularly vulnerable members of the family,” wrote Constable Emma Baron.
“Due to their age, physical size and reliance on adults, children may suffer disproportionately to abuse and neglect.”
The Child, Family and Community Service Act requires anyone who believes a child or youth has been abused or neglected to report the suspected abuse or neglect to a child welfare worker. If there is an immediate risk to the safety of the child, then contact the police.
The release said children and youth may tell adults directly about the abuse they face at home, or they may make a third-party statement about themselves.
Police said there might be physical and behavioural signs that a child or youth is dealing with abuse or neglect. However, warning signs alone do not prove abuse or neglect but should still be reported to a child welfare worker for proper assessment.
Some physical indications include injuries at different stages of healing, injuries in unusual places, or injuries that an object may have caused.
Behavioural indicators of neglect or abuse include depression, anxiety, low-self esteem and aggression, according to healthline.com.
Constable Baron added that it is important to remember the child’s condition be assessed by a professional to determine potential harm.
The Dawson Creek RCMP can be contacted at 250-784-3700 if a child or youth is in danger.
The Fort St. John RCMP can be reached at 250-787-8100.
In the case of an emergency, call 911.
If there are non-immediate concerns, contact the Ministry of Child & Family Development at 1-800-663-9122 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The helpline for children can be reached at 310-1234.
