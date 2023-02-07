City to hold hearing on property consolidation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is holding a public hearing for a zoning bylaw amendment that would consolidate commercial properties.
The proposed bylaw amendments for 9704 101 Avenue will change the property from an RM-2 Multiple Dwelling Housing type to a C-2 Downtown Commercial type property.
This change will also allow for the consolidation of four commercial property lots into one larger property that will “support the development of an appropriately scaled multi-tenant commercial building containing office and retail uses.”
The public meeting will be held on February 13th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Fort St. John City Council Chambers.
At that time, residents can present feedback on the proposed bylaw changes. Residents can also email their comments to [email protected]. After the hearing, council will then decide whether or not to approve the amendments.
For more information about this zoning bylaw amendment, contact the Planner II for the City of Fort St. John at [email protected] or by telephone at 250-787-8157.
