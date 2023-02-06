No injuries after semi-truck hauling crane caught on fire on Highway 97

TAYLOR, B.C. — RCMP confirmed there were no injuries after a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 97 Monday morning.
The highway was closed down for several hours due to the amount of hydraulic fluid in the area after a semi-truck hauling a construction crane caught on fire, according to the RCMP.
Police responded to a report of the fire, which took place between 226 Road and 228 Road, around 9:38 a.m.
Detours were eventually available before the highway reopened around 3 p.m.
