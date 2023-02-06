No injuries after semi-truck hauling crane caught on fire on Highway 97

RCMP confirmed there were no injuries in the vehicle fire on Highway 97 Monday morning.
By News February 6, 2023
Commercial Vehicle on fire on Highway 97.
The vehicle fire. (Sandy Chittick, Facebook)

TAYLOR, B.C. — RCMP confirmed there were no injuries after a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 97 Monday morning.

The highway was closed down for several hours due to the amount of hydraulic fluid in the area after a semi-truck hauling a construction crane caught on fire, according to the RCMP.

Police responded to a report of the fire, which took place between 226 Road and 228 Road, around 9:38 a.m. 

Detours were eventually available before the highway reopened around 3 p.m.

