Local soccer player signs with NWP in Grande Prairie

Brynn Kielo, from Fort St. John, signed to join the Northwestern Polytechnic Wolves women’s soccer team for the 2023 to 2024 season.
By Sports February 6, 2023
A red headed girl wearing a North Western Polytechnic Soccer shirt in front of a North Western Polytechnic blue background.
Brynn Kielo. (Northwestern Polytechnic)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local soccer player Brynn Kielo has agreed to join the Northwestern Polytechnic Wolves women’s soccer team for the 2023 to 2024 season.

Kielo’s team took home gold at the Alberta Provincials in 2017, according to Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP).

In 2022, Kielo’s team, the North Peace Grizzlies, took home the “Golden Boot” at high school zones, with Kielo named MVP for the Grizzlies.

Kielo said NWP was a straightforward choice because the school has excellent coaching.

She added she is looking forward to learning and playing with different people and playing at a more competitive level.

NWP Wolves head coach, Chris Morgan, welcomed Kielo to the team, recalling her athletic performance when she was younger.

“Brynn comes from an established soccer club in Fort St. John. She’s developed as a player under the tutelage of coach Dan Turner,” said Morgan.

“She’s always shown a hunger to compete in the middle of the park and has a great aptitude for the game. Brynn has all the attributes required to compete at [Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference], and we hope to facilitate her development within the game.”

According to NWP, Kielo’s signing kicked off the start of recruitment season for the Women’s Soccer team.

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

