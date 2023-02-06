Energeticcity.ca grows its social media team to help your business

Energeticcity.ca is excited to announce a new addition to our team who will help local businesses manage their social media.
Local influencer Whitney Armstrong will be taking the role of helping our clients manage and grow their social media.
Many of you know Whitney, but for those who don’t, she was the manager of Scoop Clothing in Fort St John and spearheaded their social media plan. Her plan helped Scoop grow sales in Fort St. John and across Canada. They now ship products to people all over the country.
At Energeticcity.ca, our primary focus is reporting local and regional news across Northeast B.C.; however, this doesn’t come without a cost. To help fund this vital work, we offer digital advertising solutions to our clients. One of those solutions is social media management. We work with local businesses and help them get the most out of their social media.
“Good local stories can take time to develop, which comes at a cost. We are excited to have Whitney join our team. The knowledge she’s learned at Scoop will help businesses all over Fort St. John grow their business” said Adam Reaburn, owner and General Manager of Energeticcity.ca
If you want more information on how the digital marketing team at Energeticcity.ca can help you grow your business, visit www.fortstjohnadvertising.ca.
You can also call us at 250-787-7100.
