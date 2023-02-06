Driver in critical condition after crash involving semi-truck

The driver of a Ford Escape remains in critical condition after reportedly rear-ending a Jeep, then being hit by a semi-truck near Dawson Creek.
By Dawson Creek February 6, 2023
Side view of an RCMP cruiser.
RCMP cruiser. (Supplied)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The driver of a Ford Escape remains in critical condition after reportedly rear-ending a Jeep, then being hit by a semi-truck near Dawson Creek.

The incident occurred on the dangerous goods route close to Dawson Creek. RCMP received the call on Sunday night at about 8:36 p.m.

According to Sergeant Kris Clark with the RCMP, the initial investigation suggested that a Jeep was heading east and had stopped to turn left onto 13th Street.

A Ford Escape, also travelling east, failed to stop in time and rear-ended the Jeep. Clark said a semi hit the Escape after it landed in the path of oncoming traffic.

He added that the driver of the Escape was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, the driver of the Escape remains in critical but stable condition, according to the latest update from the RCMP.

The sergeant said a service dog was killed in the crash.

RCMP has not identified factors causing the incident, as it is still early in the investigation.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.