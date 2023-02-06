Driver in critical condition after crash involving semi-truck

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The driver of a Ford Escape remains in critical condition after reportedly rear-ending a Jeep, then being hit by a semi-truck near Dawson Creek.
The incident occurred on the dangerous goods route close to Dawson Creek. RCMP received the call on Sunday night at about 8:36 p.m.
According to Sergeant Kris Clark with the RCMP, the initial investigation suggested that a Jeep was heading east and had stopped to turn left onto 13th Street.
A Ford Escape, also travelling east, failed to stop in time and rear-ended the Jeep. Clark said a semi hit the Escape after it landed in the path of oncoming traffic.
He added that the driver of the Escape was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As of Monday afternoon, the driver of the Escape remains in critical but stable condition, according to the latest update from the RCMP.
The sergeant said a service dog was killed in the crash.
RCMP has not identified factors causing the incident, as it is still early in the investigation.
