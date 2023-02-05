Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: A New Member of the Team

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
At Energeticcity.ca, our primary focus is reporting local and regional news across Northeast B.C.; however, this doesn’t come without a cost. To help fund this vital work, we offer digital advertising solutions to our clients. One of those solutions is social media management. We work with local businesses and help them get the most out of their social media. That is why we are excited to announce the newest member of our team: Whitney Armstrong!
Hello to the Energeticcity.ca verse! I am Whitney, your new Social Media Guru for Energetic, you may know me from my recent position as Scoop Clothing’s Manager. After graduating college, I started my position with Scoop and spent the last four years honing in on my people, business, and social media skills. I can say with confidence that I have the expert knowledge needed for all things Social Media. In my time at Scoop, I tripled their Instagram following, jumpstarted the e-commerce sales, and created an amazing community for a local business. I’m excited to start working with more local businesses and helping them achieve amazing marketing.
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of January 29 to February 4, 2023
- Enforcing Safety at Taylor Hill: In a post on Facebook, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reported that 16 tickets were recently issued for not chaining tires when required, and two other tickets were issued for not carrying chains at all.
- Playing for Keeley: Many local hockey organizations, including the Flyers, Trackers, and Predators teams, each showed their support for Luke Keeley by creating either a Facebook post or a short video of players chanting “We Play for Luke”.
- Another Earthquake: A 4.5-magnitude earthquake took place outside of Fort St. John Monday afternoon, according to Earthquakes Canada.
