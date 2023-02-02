CHETWYND, B.C. – A winter storm warning has been issued for the Pine Pass. The storm could bring up to 50 cm of snow.

According to Environment Canada, the storm could bring anywhere from 25 to 50 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2023-02-02 12:48 UTC by Environment Canada:

Winter storm warning replaces snowfall warning for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:

A long period of significant snow continues.



Total snowfall accumulations of 25 to 50 cm are expected by the time snow ends Saturday morning.



Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.



Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. The site https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.



Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



More details on the alert are available here.

The latest status and details on all alerts, including alerts that are not part of your subscription, can be found here: http://www.weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html

