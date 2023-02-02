Police catch youth in break and enter

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP responded to a commercial break-in alarm at a business early Thursday morning and located a youth leaving the building.
Officers reportedly saw the youth drop a stolen item from the business on the 10100 block of 100th Street and leave the area on foot.
After a brief foot pursuit by a mountie, the youth was apprehended.
“Fort St John RCMP front-line police officers are actively engaged in efforts to decrease the number of break-ins,” said constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer for the Fort St. John RCMP.
“In this case, proactive patrols in the area had police in the right place at the right time leading to the location and arrest of the youth offender.”
The youth was released on an undertaking with conditions not to attend the business, and a parent was notified.
According to the police, charges of break and enter, mischief theft under $5,000 and resisting arrest will be recommended.
The Fort St. John RCMP is still investigating and asks anyone with information on this matter to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!