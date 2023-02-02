FMX World Tour at the Ovintiv Events Centre

Moose FM is sending YOU to the FMX World Tour on March 4th at the Ovintiv Events Centre in Dawson Creek.
The FMX World Tour is a full-throttle explosive display of athletic ability that will defy gravity. Watch as high-flying FMX PROS compete to be on top and rock the Ovintiv Events Centre. Want to win your way in?
Listen every Monday from January 23 to February 27th to Dub & Catarina and Bernard for your chance to win your tickets. When they tell you to text start typing your First & Last Name and FMX to enter!
Dub & Catarina will have your chances to win between 5:30AM & 9AM, and Bernard from 2PM – 6PM. For full event info click here.
