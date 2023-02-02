Chances Casino FSJ Best & Worst Date

Celebrating love… or not, Chances Casino FSJ has a luxurious King Suite with a special valentines menu & $25 in spending cash for Chances Casino!
You could also win amazing prizes to:
Home Hardware, Veronica’s Closet, Dairy Queen, Mr. Mikes, FSJ Co-op, Roxanne’s Interior, Artisan Farm House & Petit Petal Co.!
Moose FM will be choosing two lucky winners to win Best & Worst Date Prize Package! Whether you had a date you can’t forget, or you want to forget you can enter Best & Worst Date and YOU can win a prize package values up to $600! One winner for each category will be chosen by Dub & Catarina on February 13th- right one time for valentines day!
Contesting Rules:
- By entering this contest you agree to let Moose FM use and share your submission across platforms associated with Moose FM
- Winners cannot enter or win any contest within a 30 day calendar mark of last prize won from Moose FM
- Prizes won cannot be sold or traded
- King Suite Stay and Valentines Dinner only valid for use February 14th 2023 or February 18th 2023.
- Best Date Winner & Worst Date Winner’s will win varying prizes valued up to $600
