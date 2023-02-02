Backcountry’s Man Cave Make Over | 2023

Backcountry Presents Man Cave Make Over 2023! Think you know who is going to win this years Super Bowl? Make sure you tell us- Listen to Moose FM from 6AM to 6PM for your cue to text! The only time you qualify is when you hear that Cue to Text! By listening in and having your phone ready you could win Backcountry’s Man Cave Make Over grand prize:
– Heated Lazy Boy Kuma Chair from Backcountry
– $150 to Dairy Queen
– $150 to Merwin Optical
– $150 to Brauns Flooring
The only way to enter is by listening to Moose FM and having your phone ready to make a TOUCH DOWN!!!
Backcountry’s Man Cave Make Over is supported by Dairy Queen, Merwin Optical, Brauns Flooring and Moose FM.
