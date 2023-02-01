No Injuries after two-vehicle collision on Highway 97

February 1, 2023
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Fire Department confirmed a collision Tuesday on Highway 97 and 259 Road involved two vehicles.

Previously, the RCMP had stated there were three vehicles involved.

Daniel Simpson, with the Fort St. John Fire Department, said a Kenworth “bucket truck” slid into a traffic light, which fell over and blocked both northbound lanes on Highway 97.

A Ford Ranger then ran over the knocked-over traffic light pole.

Simpson said there were no injuries. 

Dawson Road Maintenance cleared the highway, but the intersection is currently a four-way stop until the traffic lights are repaired.

