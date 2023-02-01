ICBC, Dawson Creek RCMP helping prevent auto theft with new initiative

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek RCMP and ICBC are starting a new initiative to help prevent auto theft of older vehicles in the area by providing a free steering wheel lock.
Residents with vehicles older than 2008 without an anti-theft device can get a free steering wheel lock by bringing proof of valid B.C. insurance to the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment at 1230 102nd Avenue.
“We’re working to bring down auto theft rates, but older model vehicles are still being targeted,” said Sergeant Jaime Moffat, detachment commander.
“We’re distributing free steering wheel locks to help address these thefts in our community. Steering wheel locks are the most cost-effective tool we have to prevent the theft of vehicles without immobilizers.”
In the news release announcing the new program, the detachment also provided tips for preventing auto crime:
- Use a remote start.
- Don’t leave a vehicle unattended with keys inside.
- Treat keys like cash; never leave them unguarded.
- Park in well-lit areas.
- Always lock doors and close windows.
- Remove valuables from the vehicle.
- Wait for the garage doors to close.
- Keep the garage door opener out of sight.
- Use an electronic engine immobilizer or steering wheel lock.
“Thieves are constantly looking for any opportunity, so we’re asking everyone to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their vehicles,” said Doug Mac Donald, road safety and community coordinator for northern B.C.
“Many older vehicles don’t have immobilizers or other anti-theft devices, which makes them prime targets for thieves. We want to help protect our customers in Dawson Creek by providing free steering wheel locks to prevent these thefts.”
If residents notice anything suspicious or a possible stolen vehicle, contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.
