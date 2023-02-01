VICTORIA — British Columbia’s prosecution service says two RCMP officers are accused of manslaughter in the death of a suspect in July 2017 in Prince George.

The service says three other Mounties from the same detachment are charged with attempting to obstruct justice in connection with the events that followed the arrest.

The Canadian Press

