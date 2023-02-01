Chetwynd Hospital and Health Centre temporary hour change

CHETWYND, B.C. — The Chetwynd Hospital and Health Centre may have temporarily adjusted hours in the emergency department in the coming days.
Northern Health shared the update Wednesday to advise Chetwynd and area residents of the possible service interruption at the hospital due to staffing shortages.
Community residents who need emergency care for life-threatening conditions, such as chest pains, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, should call 911 for transport to the closest and most appropriate facility, according to the health authority.
In the event of diversion, Northern Health said patient transfer and local health services will be notified, and signs will be posted at the facility affected.
If a patient is unsure if their condition warrants an emergency room visit, HealthLink BC can be contacted at 811 or on their website for non-emergency health information at all times.
Patients can also call the Northern Health Virtual Clinic at 1-844-645-7811 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to speak with a family doctor or a nurse practitioner.
The last service disruption occurred at the Chetwynd Hospital and Health Centre on December 29th, 2022.Energeticcity.ca recently looked into the issues of Northern Health, including service interruption.
