BC SPCA Calendar Contest launched

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — Peace Region pet owners have a chance to have their furry friends featured in the BC SPCA’s 2024 Calendar.
Presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, contestants can submit their pet’s photo and story to the contest website and invite friends and family to donate to the SPCA in support.
According to the BC SPCA, the 13 animals with the most votes at 10 p.m. on February 18th, 2023, will win a spot in the 2024 calendar.
On February 1st, if a contestant donates $25 or more during registration, Hill’s will give the contestant 25 bonus votes.
New this year, one pet will win a bonus half page in the calendar. There are also 36 greeting card spots.
The Hill’s Honourable Mention is also back this year, said the SPCA, where contestants who raise 50 votes or more will have a chance to be selected by Hill’s.
The pet food company provides all the food for the cats and dogs in BC SPCA care and is excited to return as the sponsor for the fundraiser.
Last year, the BC SPCA helped more than 118,000 domestic, farm and wild animals from the Calendar Contest funds.
To register and learn more, visit SPCA’s website, email them at [email protected] or call 1-855-622-7722 between February 1st and 18th.
