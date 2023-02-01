BC SPCA Calendar Contest launched

By BC Stories, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region February 1, 2023
(BC SPCA)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — Peace Region pet owners have a chance to have their furry friends featured in the BC SPCA’s 2024 Calendar.

Presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, contestants can submit their pet’s photo and story to the contest website and invite friends and family to donate to the SPCA in support.

According to the BC SPCA, the 13 animals with the most votes at 10 p.m. on February 18th, 2023, will win a spot in the 2024 calendar.

On February 1st, if a contestant donates $25 or more during registration, Hill’s will give the contestant 25 bonus votes.

New this year, one pet will win a bonus half page in the calendar. There are also 36 greeting card spots.

The Hill’s Honourable Mention is also back this year, said the SPCA, where contestants who raise 50 votes or more will have a chance to be selected by Hill’s.

The pet food company provides all the food for the cats and dogs in BC SPCA care and is excited to return as the sponsor for the fundraiser.

Last year, the BC SPCA helped more than 118,000 domestic, farm and wild animals from the Calendar Contest funds.

To register and learn more, visit SPCA’s website, email them at [email protected] or call 1-855-622-7722 between February 1st and 18th.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top