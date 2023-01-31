FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A trailer and multiple decks were stolen from the Fort Motors compound last Thursday.

Mark Shantz, general manager of Fort Motors, believes there were two people involved in the theft. Security footage shows two vehicles in the compound around 4:20 a.m. on January 23rd.

“[They] hooked onto the trailers that were blocking the one that they wanted and pulled them out with a chain and hooked onto the one that had a quad deck and two Trail Tech work decks and left with them,” Shantz explained.

According to Shantz, the suspects drove a Dodge and a Ford without a tailgate. He added that the trucks were not stolen from Fort Motors, only the trailer and multiple decks.

A description of the suspects is not available as they couldn’t be identified in the security footage.

The matter has been reported to the police, and Shantz asks anyone with more information to contact him at 250-785-6661.

