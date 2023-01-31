Support Fort St John News

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A three-vehicle collision is blocking northbound traffic on Highway 97 and 259 Road.

According to RCMP, there are no reported injuries at this time.

Police received a report about the collision at 3:39 p.m.

The public is being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Energeticcity.ca received reports of a downed traffic light, but police were unable to confirm at this time.

