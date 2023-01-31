FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — RCMP is requesting help finding a missing man out of Houston, B.C., who may be located in Fort St. John or other parts of the province.

Leon Sinclair was reported missing by his family on October 26th, 2022 and is wanted on warrants outside of British Columbia.

Police believe he is actively avoiding police due to the outstanding warrants.

Sinclair, 56, is 5’9″, 181 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the RCMP, he usually wears jeans, t-shirts and leather loafers.

Wanted man Leon Sinclair. (Supplied)

Sinclair’s family said they had not seen him since November 2021. He was last seen at Aurora Towing & Heavy Haul Ltd.’s yard in Houston, B.C.

Based on a witness statement, RCMP believed Sinclair was in the Terrace area around November 2022. People in Terrace did report sightings of Sinclair, but police were unable to confirm those sightings, and it is believed he has moved to a new location.

Fort St. John was one of the communities suggested that Sinclair may have relocated to.

Police believe that he may be going as Evan Sinclair or Evan Leon. RCMP said his phone has been deactivated since January 2022.

RCMP is asking the public not to engage with Sinclair but to report any sightings, including the date, time, location and a physical description of the man.

Fort St. John RCMP is investigating locally, and officers ask anyone with information on Sinclair to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100 or their local police department.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

