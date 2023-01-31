FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local hockey teams showed their support for Luke Keeley by creating videos and Facebook posts dedicating their games to the 4-year-old boy earlier this month.

Last fall, Luke was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which requires him to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

In response to Luke’s diagnosis, friends of the Keeley family rallied together and started the 100 Cool Hand Luke People Who Care Fund, which will directly assist the family with medical and travel expenses.

In addition to family friends, the local hockey community has also shown they care by playing for Luke.

Many local hockey organizations, including the Flyers, Trackers, and Predators teams, each showed their support for Luke by creating either a Facebook post or a short video of players chanting “We Play for Luke”.

Community members who would like to show their support for Luke can e-transfer their donation to donate@coolhandluke.ca

