FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Museum is teaming up with Raymond Ensz of the Fort St. John Trappers Association to share the history of trapping in Fort St. John.

The presentation will look at the history of trapping from the 1700s to the present day.

The evening at the museum will also include the history of the fur trade and trade goods.

Attendees will also be able to learn about the Fort St. John Trappers Association.

The event will be held at the museum located at 9323 100th Street on Friday, February 10th, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Though admission is free, donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit the event page and the Fort St. John North Peace Museum’s Facebook page.

