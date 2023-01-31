PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Northern Regional Construction Association (NRCA) is hosting the first annual Build the North conference in March.

The conference will include construction professionals from Northern British Columbia and will cover topics such as contracts, risk management, leadership, mental health, creating resiliency and more.

The conference will be held at the Coast Hotel in Prince George on March 22nd and 23rd.

Story Continues Below

“This year at [the] Build the North conference, we will explore ways to create resiliency from all sides, a 360-degree approach,” explained Nicole Bryant, chief executive officer at the Northern Regional Construction Association.

“Resiliency is about ensuring all parts of your business are ready to navigate challenging times.”

According to the NRCA, guests will include staff from Apple, the BC Construction Association and more.

The event aims to tackle the big issues the construction industry is facing and introduce programs, services and support that the NRCA can offer.

Tickets are $249 for NRCA members and $299 for non-members.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit NRCA’s website.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More