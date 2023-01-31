Support Fort St John News

On this episode of Community Roundup, we speak with Sabrina Brooks from the School District 60 Band. We’ll speak with her about the band, the upcoming trips, and fundraisers.

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

This episode originally aired on January 31, 2023.

