FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northeast Predators organization had a lot to celebrate this past weekend.

The AltaGas under-18 Predators won silver at a tournament in Penticton this past weekend after losing 6-2 to the Vancouver Angels in the gold medal game.

The girls finished the tournament with two wins, two losses, and a tie.

The under-13 Predators went undefeated at a tournament in Prince George.

The girls beat the Williams Lake Timberwolves 13-3 to kick off the three-game tournament.

The Predators then beat a Prince George under-13 boys team 8-3 before dominating the Northern Captials 7-2 to finish off the weekend.

The under-15 Predators were successful in their only game of the weekend, defeating the Yellowhead Flyers from Fort St. John 8-3.

The under-15 team has four games coming up this weekend in Williams Lake.

