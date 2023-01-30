FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Transgender and Ally Peer Support group is being held on Friday for those seeking resources and like-minded individuals to talk with.

The Trans Alliance, Friends, Family & Youth (Taffy) is hosting the event at Urban Systems, located at 10808 100th Street, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Taffy president Paige Turrtel said it is a coffee night specifically for adults and older teens.

“Anybody in the trans, non-gender conforming, LGBTQ umbrella that wants to come to hang out with like-minded folks. Come ask questions, find out about resources,” Turrtel explained.

After a couple of months of difficulty finding a location, Turrtel is happy they found a space to host the meetings again.

The first coffee night was in October 2022, while the group’s first meet and greet was held in July.

Another games night will be held in mid-February, Turrtel added, with exact times and dates to be announced.

