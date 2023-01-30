POUCE COUPE, B.C. — The Pouce Coupe fire department extinguished two separate fires on Friday.

Pouce Coupe Fire Chief Blair Deveau said fire crews received a report of a small shed and fence on fire just before 3 a.m.

“When we arrived on scene, the shed was totally down to the ground,” Deveau said.

“And we just knocked the remaining fire down and put out the fence as well.”

The RCMP is still investigating the cause of the fire, said Deveau.

Later that day, just before 6 p.m., the fire crew received a report of a shop with an attached shed on fire.

Deveau said the shop’s roof suffered significant fire damage, though the inside only had minor damage. A small RV trailer beside the shop also had minor exterior damage.

The Dawson Creek firefighters were also called in to assist.

No injuries were reported at either fire on Friday.

