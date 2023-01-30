FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Nenan Family Services is providing a space for new and experienced beaders in Fort St. John.

Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society is hosting beading circles on February 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 10615 102nd Street.

Executive Director Adrienne Greyeyes said the circle is a place for artists to come together to work on their projects.

“We’re looking to offer that space to support different artists in our communities to connect and come together and share stories,” Greyeyes explained.

She said it won’t be a formally taught class but hopes that everyone who attends will help one another.

“We always care about people wanting to learn too. So hopefully, people will be able to connect and teach each other and share.”

Basic supplies will be provided to anyone who would like to participate.

“We’re gonna have some supplies out, so it’s gonna be some basic cutouts for earrings and things like that,” Greyeyes said. “We do have some looms if people want to use them.”

In the past, beading circles were used in Indigenous communities to pass down teachings and stories during the winter months, said Greyeyes.

If the circles go well, Greyeyes said the society is open to extending the beading circles past the February dates.

