FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake took place outside of Fort St. John Monday afternoon, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The quake took place around 12:30 p.m. 130 kilometres northwest of the city and was “lightly felt in the surrounding area.”

The event occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

The region has been familiar with earthquakes as of late.

In November 2022, two fracking-caused earthquakes were reported near Fort St. John. A 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred on November 11th, and a 4.5 magnitude earthquake took place on November 15th.

An earthquake near Reno, Alta. on November 29th was felt in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, along with communities in the Alberta Peace.

The largest incident in the region happened in 2001 when a 5.4 magnitude earthquake was reported just outside the B.C./Alberta near Dawson Creek.

